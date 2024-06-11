Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell rib operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 9

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 24, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) conducts small boat operations, May 24, 2024. Russell, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927737
    VIRIN: 240524-N-VA505-1001
    Filename: DOD_110387560
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Russell rib operations, by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDG 59, Pacific Ocean, U.S. 7th Fleet, USS Russell

