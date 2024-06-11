SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 15, 2024) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eight Ballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) transits through a straight, May 15, 2024. Russell, part of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927735
|VIRIN:
|240515-N-VA505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387528
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Russell flight deck hot pump, by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT