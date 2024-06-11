Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24 (B-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.11.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron conduct specialized fueling operations at an auxiliary field near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 10, 2024. Specialized fueling operations increase flexibility for mobility aircraft to maneuver the joint force. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command joint forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 02:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927728
    VIRIN: 240611-F-PS699-7001
    Filename: DOD_110387373
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24 (B-roll), by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    Refuel
    ValiantShield
    VS 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT