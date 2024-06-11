C-17 Specialized Fueling Operation Valiant Shield 24 (B-roll)

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron conduct specialized fueling operations at an auxiliary field near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 10, 2024. Specialized fueling operations increase flexibility for mobility aircraft to maneuver the joint force. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command joint forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|06.11.2024
|06.16.2024 02:10
|B-Roll
|927728
|240611-F-PS699-7001
|DOD_110387373
|00:01:17
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|2
|2
