    [B-Roll] HIARANG Aviation increases water survivability with SWET training

    KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Donald Bond 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, conduct Shallow Water Egress Training (SWET) in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. SWET is designed to teach pilots and flight crews how to safely evacuate an aircraft fully submerged in water with minimal light and turned upside down. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927722
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-XQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_110387288
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: KANEOHE, HAWAII, US

    This work, [B-Roll] HIARANG Aviation increases water survivability with SWET training, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MEDEVAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    SWET

