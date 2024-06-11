U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, conduct Shallow Water Egress Training (SWET) in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. SWET is designed to teach pilots and flight crews how to safely evacuate an aircraft fully submerged in water with minimal light and turned upside down. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927722
|VIRIN:
|240614-Z-XQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387288
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|KANEOHE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, [B-Roll] HIARANG Aviation increases water survivability with SWET training, by SPC Donald Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
