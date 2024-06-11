[B-Roll] HIARANG Aviation increases water survivability with SWET training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Detachment 1, Golf Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, and Detachment 1, Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, 103D Troop Command, Hawaii Army National Guard, conduct Shallow Water Egress Training (SWET) in Kaneohe, Hawaii, June 14, 2024. SWET is designed to teach pilots and flight crews how to safely evacuate an aircraft fully submerged in water with minimal light and turned upside down. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Donald Bond)