MASA 24: VMFA-214 Black Sheep fly F-35Bs in Philippine-U.S. LLFX B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA), Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport (VMGR) 352, MAG 11, 3rd MAW, conduct aerial refueling for a littoral live-fire exercise off the coast of Zambales, Philippines, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927718
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-RM446-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110387238
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
