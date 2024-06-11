Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MASA 24: VMFA-214 Black Sheep fly F-35Bs in Philippine-U.S. LLFX B-Roll

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA), Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and a KC-130J Super Hercules with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport (VMGR) 352, MAG 11, 3rd MAW, conduct aerial refueling for a littoral live-fire exercise off the coast of Zambales, Philippines, during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927718
    VIRIN: 240615-M-RM446-1001
    Filename: DOD_110387238
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, MASA 24: VMFA-214 Black Sheep fly F-35Bs in Philippine-U.S. LLFX B-Roll, by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    Marines
    PMC
    MASA
    IMEFSummerSeries

