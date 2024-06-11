IRT Dental Technician Shares Experience At Tropic Care 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KAUAI, Hawaii -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna Edwards, a dental technician for the 931st Aerospace Medical Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, Kan., shares her experience at FY24 Tropic Care, June 14, 2024. Tropic Care falls under the Air Force Reserve Command's Innovative Readiness Training mission and grants service members real-world training to optimize readiness, while providing services at no-cost to the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stacey Thornburg)