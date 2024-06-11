Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IRT Dental Technician Shares Experience At Tropic Care 2024

    KAPA'A, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    KAUAI, Hawaii -- U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brianna Edwards, a dental technician for the 931st Aerospace Medical Squadron, McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita, Kan., shares her experience at FY24 Tropic Care, June 14, 2024. Tropic Care falls under the Air Force Reserve Command's Innovative Readiness Training mission and grants service members real-world training to optimize readiness, while providing services at no-cost to the community. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Stacey Thornburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 19:43
    Category: Interviews
    Location: KAPA'A, HAWAII, US

