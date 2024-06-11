Changes are underway at the George V. Underwood Golf Course, the Fort Bliss golf course, in El Paso, Texas.
To learn more about the complex and its amenities, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/underwood-golf-complex.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 16:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927713
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|240615
|Filename:
|DOD_110387063
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunrise Course at Bliss golf complex to close for summer, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT