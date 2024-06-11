Pennsylvania National Guard conducts large-scale exercise Iron Keystone 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise combining all three of the state's wing assets making up the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (PAANG) The exercise is intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations and combine capabilities and resources across the three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.



This is the second time the exercise was conducted and took place over the first week of June, 2024 at the NY National Guard training facility in Ft. Drum NY.