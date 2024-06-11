Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania National Guard conducts large-scale exercise Iron Keystone 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    111th Attack Wing

    Iron Keystone is an integrated large-scale exercise combining all three of the state's wing assets making up the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. (PAANG) The exercise is intended to increase tactical proficiency, develop a baseline knowledge in dissimilar operations and combine capabilities and resources across the three major commands to maximize operational success on the modern battlefield.

    This is the second time the exercise was conducted and took place over the first week of June, 2024 at the NY National Guard training facility in Ft. Drum NY.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 16:05
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    NGB
    US Air Force
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    PA National Guard
    193rd SOW
    111th ATKW

