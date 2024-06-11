Training the Trainers | OC/T Academy | CST 2024

Cadre from the 1st Regiment partake in marksmanship exercises on June 6, 2024 for the fourth day of training with the Observer Coach Training Academy at Fort Knox, Ky. The program ensures Cadre are prepared to properly evaluate cadets during Cadet Summer Training.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 11:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927694
|VIRIN:
|240605-A-MA608-4692
|Filename:
|DOD_110386797
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
