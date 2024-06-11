Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training the Trainers | OC/T Academy | CST 2024

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Richard Perez 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadre from the 1st Regiment partake in marksmanship exercises on June 6, 2024 for the fourth day of training with the Observer Coach Training Academy at Fort Knox, Ky. The program ensures Cadre are prepared to properly evaluate cadets during Cadet Summer Training.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 11:47
    VIRIN: 240605-A-MA608-4692
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Training the Trainers | OC/T Academy | CST 2024, by SSG Richard Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Army #ROTC #CST #FortKnox #2024CST

