    MASA 24: LLFX, F-35 takeoff B-Roll

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load ordnance on to U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214, 3rd MAW, before a littoral live-fire exercise off the coast of Ilocos Norte and Zambales during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 on Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927689
    VIRIN: 240615-M-DC769-2001
    Filename: DOD_110386634
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASA 24: LLFX, F-35 takeoff B-Roll, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Force
    Marines
    13THMEU
    3RDMAW
    MASA
    IMEFSummerSeries

