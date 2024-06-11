U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, load ordnance on to U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 214, 3rd MAW, before a littoral live-fire exercise off the coast of Ilocos Norte and Zambales during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 on Clark Air Base, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The LLFX showcased the integrated command and control capabilities of the U.S. and Philippine armed forces in a territorial defense scenario featuring a coordinated bilateral surface and maritime strike. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 11:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927689
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-DC769-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386634
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MASA 24: LLFX, F-35 takeoff B-Roll, by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S.-Philippine littoral live-fire training success
