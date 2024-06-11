U.S. joint forces conducting exercise Valiant Shield 24 host a military equipment exposition to offer insight into military operations and build relationships with the Palauan community at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 13, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on interoperability in a multi-domain environment. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 05:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927680
|VIRIN:
|240613-M-WH863-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110386492
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|AIRAI, PW
This work, Valiant Shield 24: Joint Military Equipment Exposition, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
