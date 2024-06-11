Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24: Joint Military Equipment Exposition

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.12.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. joint forces conducting exercise Valiant Shield 24 host a military equipment exposition to offer insight into military operations and build relationships with the Palauan community at Palau International Airport, Airai, Palau, June 13, 2024. Valiant Shield is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on interoperability in a multi-domain environment. I Marine Expeditionary Force conducts exercises like Valiant Shield to enhance interoperability with allied and partner forces and expand the operational capability of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force in the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927680
    VIRIN: 240613-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110386492
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Joint Military Equipment Exposition, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

