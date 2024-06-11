Valiant Shield 24: U.S. Marines Refuel a U.S. Air Force C-130

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron lands at Palau International Airport to be refueled by U.S. Marines of Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3d Marine Air Wing during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Airai, Palau, June 14, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)