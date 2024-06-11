Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valiant Shield 24: Marines with MWSS-373 Refuel U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors (B-ROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AIRAI, PALAU

    06.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 27th Fighter Squadron land at Palau International Airport and are refueled by U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Valiant Shield 24 in Arai, Palau, June 12, 2024. Valiant Shield enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. I Marine Expeditionary Force consistently engages in exercises with allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific region to bolster regional security, maintain access and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 00:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927676
    VIRIN: 240612-M-WH863-1002
    Filename: DOD_110386363
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: AIRAI, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 24: Marines with MWSS-373 Refuel U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors (B-ROLL), by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ValiantShield
    IMEFSummerSeries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT