    B-roll: B-2 stealth bombers land in Guam for Valiant Shield 24

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.12.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    A B-2 Spirit bomber, deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam in support of Valiant Shield 24, June 13, 2024. The speed, flexibility, and readiness of our strategic bombers plays a critical role in our ability to deter potential adversaries and signal our unwavering support to our allies and partners. Counter-maritime missions provide valuable training opportunities to improve our interoperability and demonstrate that our forces are capable of operating anywhere, anytime, to meet any challenge decisively.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 22:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927674
    VIRIN: 240613-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_110386217
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: B-2 stealth bombers land in Guam for Valiant Shield 24, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen AB
    ValiantShield
    B-2 Spirit Bomber
    ValiantShield24

