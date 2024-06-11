Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spirit in the sky, U.S. conducts PHOTOEX

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brian Long 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps 5th
    generation aircraft fly over the North
    Pacific Ocean, June 13, 2024. The
    speed, flexibility, and readiness of
    the Air Force's strategic bombers
    plays a critical role in deterring
    potential adversaries and signaling
    unwavering support to allies and
    partners. Counter-maritime missions
    provide valuable training
    opportunities to improve
    interoperability and demonstrate that
    Air Force forces are capable of
    operating anywhere, anytime, to
    meet any challenge decisively. (U.S.
    Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.
    Brian Long)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 03:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spirit in the sky, U.S. conducts PHOTOEX, by LCpl Brian Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bomber
    USAF
    ValiantShield
    b-2
    ValiantShield24
    militaryreadiness

