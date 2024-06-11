Spirit in the sky, U.S. conducts PHOTOEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps 5th

generation aircraft fly over the North

Pacific Ocean, June 13, 2024. The

speed, flexibility, and readiness of

the Air Force's strategic bombers

plays a critical role in deterring

potential adversaries and signaling

unwavering support to allies and

partners. Counter-maritime missions

provide valuable training

opportunities to improve

interoperability and demonstrate that

Air Force forces are capable of

operating anywhere, anytime, to

meet any challenge decisively. (U.S.

Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.

Brian Long)