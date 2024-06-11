Spirit in the sky, U.S. conducts PHOTOEX

U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps 5th
generation aircraft fly over the North
Pacific Ocean, June 13, 2024. The
speed, flexibility, and readiness of
the Air Force's strategic bombers
plays a critical role in deterring
potential adversaries and signaling
unwavering support to allies and
partners. Counter-maritime missions
provide valuable training
opportunities to improve
interoperability and demonstrate that
Air Force forces are capable of
operating anywhere, anytime, to
meet any challenge decisively. (U.S.
Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl.
Brian Long)
|06.12.2024
|06.15.2024 03:47
|B-Roll
|927673
|240613-M-BL115-2001
|DOD_110386109
|00:02:28
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|4
|4
