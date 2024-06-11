America's First Corps shows off the accomplishments of the competitors during the I Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 that took place on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, 10-14 June, 2024. The competition is meant to test the Soldier's ability to work together as a team to overcome a variety of obstacles and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 20:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927666
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-IX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110385918
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 - Awards Ceremony Video, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT