America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 - Awards Ceremony Video

America's First Corps shows off the accomplishments of the competitors during the I Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 that took place on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, 10-14 June, 2024. The competition is meant to test the Soldier's ability to work together as a team to overcome a variety of obstacles and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck, I Corps Public Affairs)