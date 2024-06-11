Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 - Awards Ceremony Video

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    America's First Corps shows off the accomplishments of the competitors during the I Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 that took place on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, 10-14 June, 2024. The competition is meant to test the Soldier's ability to work together as a team to overcome a variety of obstacles and challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck, I Corps Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 20:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927666
    VIRIN: 240614-A-IX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385918
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 - Awards Ceremony Video, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    America's First Corps
    Best Squad 2024

