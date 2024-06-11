Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, command sergeant major of America's First Corps, challenges his Soldiers to compete in the annual America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024. (U.S. Army video Sgt. Keaton Habeck, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 20:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|927665
|VIRIN:
|240606-A-IX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110385907
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
