    America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    Soldiers competing in the America's First Corps Best Squad Competition 2024 conduct night land navigation on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, June 12th, 2024. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck, I Corps Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 20:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927664
    VIRIN: 240612-A-IX751-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385906
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    FORSCOM
    I Corps
    Best Squad
    America's First Corps

