Fort McCoy celebrate's Army's 249th birhtday with celebration, cake-cutting

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers (youngest and oldest present) cut the Army birthday cake June 14, 2024, during the Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cake-cutting ceremony was just a small part of the day's celebration that also included a Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run, a free luncheon, live music, and more. The day's celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)