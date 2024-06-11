Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy celebrate's Army's 249th birhtday with celebration, cake-cutting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger (center) and two other Soldiers (youngest and oldest present) cut the Army birthday cake June 14, 2024, during the Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The cake-cutting ceremony was just a small part of the day's celebration that also included a Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run, a free luncheon, live music, and more. The day's celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. (U.S. Army Video by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927653
    VIRIN: 240614-A-CV950-1507
    Filename: DOD_110385557
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    This work, Fort McCoy celebrate's Army's 249th birhtday with celebration, cake-cutting, by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Army Birthday
    Fort McCoy MWR
    Army's 249th Birthday

