Since debris removal within Lahaina began Jan. 17, USACE and its contractors have cleared 1,228 of the approximate 1,399 residential properties that have signed up for the debris removal program (as of June 6.) This includes 703 residential lots that have been returned to the county of Maui, allowing homeowners to begin the rebuilding process. In addition to the residential properties, USACE has also cleared 47 commercial lots of ash and debris.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 16:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927644
|VIRIN:
|240609-A-CM245-1163
|PIN:
|240609-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110385353
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE wildfire debris removal progress timelapse, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
