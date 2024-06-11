USACE wildfire debris removal progress timelapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927644" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Since debris removal within Lahaina began Jan. 17, USACE and its contractors have cleared 1,228 of the approximate 1,399 residential properties that have signed up for the debris removal program (as of June 6.) This includes 703 residential lots that have been returned to the county of Maui, allowing homeowners to begin the rebuilding process. In addition to the residential properties, USACE has also cleared 47 commercial lots of ash and debris.