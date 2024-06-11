Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE wildfire debris removal progress timelapse

    LAHAINA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Since debris removal within Lahaina began Jan. 17, USACE and its contractors have cleared 1,228 of the approximate 1,399 residential properties that have signed up for the debris removal program (as of June 6.) This includes 703 residential lots that have been returned to the county of Maui, allowing homeowners to begin the rebuilding process. In addition to the residential properties, USACE has also cleared 47 commercial lots of ash and debris.

    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 16:47
    Location: LAHAINA, HAWAII, US

    USACE
    FEMA
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County

