    Cold Pit Refueling B-Roll

    NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore 

    509th Bomb Wing

    B-Roll package featuring B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilots assigned to the 393rd Bomb Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. refueling the B-2 at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., May 28, 2024 as part of a Cold Pit training event. Cold Pit is the term used when an aircrew turns off their engines during servicing and refueling operations. This training was conducted to give B-2 pilots the opportunity to practice a critical skill set in a realistic environment, under real-world circumstances, which ultimately makes B-2 pilots more independent from home station resources and aligns under the Air Force’s construct for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927642
    VIRIN: 240527-F-IY934-9642
    Filename: DOD_110385321
    Length: 00:10:57
    Location: NEBRASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

