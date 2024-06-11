Cold Pit Refueling B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package featuring B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilots assigned to the 393rd Bomb Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. refueling the B-2 at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., May 28, 2024 as part of a Cold Pit training event. Cold Pit is the term used when an aircrew turns off their engines during servicing and refueling operations. This training was conducted to give B-2 pilots the opportunity to practice a critical skill set in a realistic environment, under real-world circumstances, which ultimately makes B-2 pilots more independent from home station resources and aligns under the Air Force’s construct for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)