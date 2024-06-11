B-Roll package featuring B-2 Spirit stealth bomber pilots assigned to the 393rd Bomb Squadron at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. refueling the B-2 at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., May 28, 2024 as part of a Cold Pit training event. Cold Pit is the term used when an aircrew turns off their engines during servicing and refueling operations. This training was conducted to give B-2 pilots the opportunity to practice a critical skill set in a realistic environment, under real-world circumstances, which ultimately makes B-2 pilots more independent from home station resources and aligns under the Air Force’s construct for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Bryce Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927642
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-IY934-9642
|Filename:
|DOD_110385321
|Length:
|00:10:57
|Location:
|NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cold Pit Refueling B-Roll, by A1C Bryce Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spirit
LEAVE A COMMENT