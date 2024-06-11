Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Red Flag

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), and C Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, participate in Red Flag near Fort Greely, Alaska, June 12, 2024. Red Flag is an annual Air Force exercise that gives the division an opportunity to work alongside joint partners, and continue to demonstrate the division’s ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 17:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US

    Howitzer
    Alaska
    Airborne
    Joint-Service Exercise
    REDFLAG-Alaska
    Red Flag Alaska

