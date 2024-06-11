Exercise Red Flag

Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), and C Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, participate in Red Flag near Fort Greely, Alaska, June 12, 2024. Red Flag is an annual Air Force exercise that gives the division an opportunity to work alongside joint partners, and continue to demonstrate the division’s ability to project forces throughout the Indo-Pacific and across the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927641
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-WB532-1299
|Filename:
|DOD_110385313
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
