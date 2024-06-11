Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4ID conducts a Utah Beach PT event

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne, Spc. Jason Klaer and Pfc. Isaiah Mount

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participate in a Utah Beach physical training event at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 14, 2024. The Utah Beach PT event paid tribute to the 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers that stormed Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    TAGS

    4ID
    Physical training
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    tribute
    Utah Beach

