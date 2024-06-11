Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Division participate in a Utah Beach physical training event at Fort Carson, Colorado, June 14, 2024. The Utah Beach PT event paid tribute to the 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers that stormed Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 16:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927640
|VIRIN:
|240614-A-CU183-8177
|Filename:
|DOD_110385301
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 4ID conducts a Utah Beach PT event, by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, SPC Jason Klaer and PFC Isaiah Mount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
