Members of the Maxwell Air Force Base Honor Guard along discuss their experiences serving in the Honor Guard at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. June 14, 2024. Several members of the Honor Guard came together to train and talk about their time in the Maxwell Honor guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet)