    Maxwell Air Force Base Honor Guard

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Members of the Maxwell Air Force Base Honor Guard along discuss their experiences serving in the Honor Guard at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. June 14, 2024. Several members of the Honor Guard came together to train and talk about their time in the Maxwell Honor guard. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tyrique Barquet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:57
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 927639
    VIRIN: 240614-F-EE292-1001
    Filename: DOD_110385256
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Maxwell
    Mortuary Affairs
    AETC

