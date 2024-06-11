An F-35 Lightning II aircraft flies over the Baltimore Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Thomas A. Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 15:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927636
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-SR472-3008
|PIN:
|3008
|Filename:
|DOD_110385163
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maryland Fleet Week and Fly Over, by PO1 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT