Attendees gather to watch drone flight demonstrations during the Small Unmanned Aerial Systems summit at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, June 13, 2024. Demonstrators showcased drone capabilities in real time during the summit. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daisy Quevedo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 15:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927635
|VIRIN:
|240613-F-UW064-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110385147
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit (B-Roll), by A1C Daisy Quevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
