    JBAB Defenders train for active shooter threats

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Robinson and Senior Airman Dalton Webb, 11th Security Forces Squadron Defenders, discuss how shoot, move, and communicate drills enhance their unit’s ability to subdue active shooter threats on May 29, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Defenders practiced at a 9-hole range with simulated ammunition, moved down a range while providing covering fire to teammates and combatted a simulated opposing force in a room clearing exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927628
    VIRIN: 240529-F-NY675-1854
    Filename: DOD_110384944
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    Security
    Military Police
    Active Shooter Exercise
    Shoot Move and Communicate
    Security Forces (SF)

