JBAB Defenders train for active shooter threats

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Robinson and Senior Airman Dalton Webb, 11th Security Forces Squadron Defenders, discuss how shoot, move, and communicate drills enhance their unit’s ability to subdue active shooter threats on May 29, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Defenders practiced at a 9-hole range with simulated ammunition, moved down a range while providing covering fire to teammates and combatted a simulated opposing force in a room clearing exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)