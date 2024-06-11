U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Robinson and Senior Airman Dalton Webb, 11th Security Forces Squadron Defenders, discuss how shoot, move, and communicate drills enhance their unit’s ability to subdue active shooter threats on May 29, 2024, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Defenders practiced at a 9-hole range with simulated ammunition, moved down a range while providing covering fire to teammates and combatted a simulated opposing force in a room clearing exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 14:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927628
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-NY675-1854
|Filename:
|DOD_110384944
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBAB Defenders train for active shooter threats, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT