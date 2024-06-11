The Globemaster Experience: Alaska Civil Air Patrol cadet tour 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927625" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing hosted Civil Air Patrol Cadets from the Alaska Wing for a C-17 Globemaster III mission-orientation flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2024. In addition to flying over remote parts of Alaska, the cadets learned of the preparation, procedures, and planning necessary to carry out these missions. The CAP’s cadet program guides young men and women, who aspire to a career in aviation, through a curriculum of leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development.



(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)