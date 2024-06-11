Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Globemaster Experience: Alaska Civil Air Patrol cadet tour 2024

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 144th Airlift Squadron, 176th Wing hosted Civil Air Patrol Cadets from the Alaska Wing for a C-17 Globemaster III mission-orientation flight at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2024. In addition to flying over remote parts of Alaska, the cadets learned of the preparation, procedures, and planning necessary to carry out these missions. The CAP’s cadet program guides young men and women, who aspire to a career in aviation, through a curriculum of leadership, aerospace, fitness and character development.

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    This work, The Globemaster Experience: Alaska Civil Air Patrol cadet tour 2024, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

