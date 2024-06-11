Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82d Training Wing Change of Command

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Col. Paul Filcek assumes command of the 82d training wing from Brig. Gen. George Dietrich on June 14th, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927617
    VIRIN: 240614-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110384624
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 82d Training Wing Change of Command, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Change of Command
    82 TRW
    80th FTW

