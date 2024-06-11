Col. Paul Filcek assumes command of the 82d training wing from Brig. Gen. George Dietrich on June 14th, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 14:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927617
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110384624
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 82d Training Wing Change of Command, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT