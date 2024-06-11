Nearly 90 percent of combat fatalities occur before a casualty reaches a medical treatment facility. Tactical Combat Casualty Care serves to reduce the amount of deaths at the point of injury.
SGT Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and SSG Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed the TCCC scenario as part of ASC's Best Warrior Competition on June 12 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927613
|VIRIN:
|240612-A-IK992-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110384481
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MARSEILLES, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASC Best Warrior Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
