ASC Best Warrior Competition Tactical Combat Casualty Care

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/927613" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nearly 90 percent of combat fatalities occur before a casualty reaches a medical treatment facility. Tactical Combat Casualty Care serves to reduce the amount of deaths at the point of injury.



SGT Margarita Ferreira, from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, and SSG Jesse Johnston, from U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, completed the TCCC scenario as part of ASC's Best Warrior Competition on June 12 at Marseilles Training Center, IL.