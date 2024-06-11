Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC celebrates U.S. Army 249th Birthday

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army 10th Air and Missile Defense Command celebrates the Army's 249th birthday by showcasing Patriot, Avenger, M-Shorad, and Stinger live fires over the years June 14 in Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 13:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927603
    VIRIN: 240614-A-JK865-5880
    Filename: DOD_110384378
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    ABD249

