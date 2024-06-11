Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAMU's Connection to the Olympic Games

    FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are just around the corner!

    Did you #KnowTheUSAMU has had ties to the Olympic Games since 1952? Learn about the history of shooting sports and the USAMU legacy at the Games.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 14:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927601
    VIRIN: 240614-A-ZG886-2592
    Filename: DOD_110384340
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: DACULA, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: GROVELAND, GEORGIA, US
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, MONTANA, US
    Hometown: PATTONSBURG, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMU's Connection to the Olympic Games, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kevin Nguyen
    Will Hinton
    Rachel Tozier
    Sagen Maddalena
    Ivan Roe
    Paris2024

