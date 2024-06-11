Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCORSYSCOM Welcomes Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell in Change of Command Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by James Van Meer 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The entire force of MARCORSYSCOM celebrated Brig. Gen. David Walsh's years of service as the leader of SYSCOM, and for his accomplishments in hastening the pace of meeting Force Design 2030 goals. Watch as he and SgtMaj Dorsey transfer the Colors to returning alumna Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell, who is excited to rejoin SYSCOM and committed to overcoming the everchanging challenges of equipping our Marines with the best gear possible.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927596
    VIRIN: 240613-O-AV245-3847
    Filename: DOD_110384225
    Length: 00:39:05
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCORSYSCOM Welcomes Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell in Change of Command Ceremony, by James Van Meer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    Brig. Gen. Campbell
    Brig. Gen. Walsh
    Hospital Point
    SYSCOM

