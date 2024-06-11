MARCORSYSCOM Welcomes Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell in Change of Command Ceremony

The entire force of MARCORSYSCOM celebrated Brig. Gen. David Walsh's years of service as the leader of SYSCOM, and for his accomplishments in hastening the pace of meeting Force Design 2030 goals. Watch as he and SgtMaj Dorsey transfer the Colors to returning alumna Brig. Gen. Tamara Campbell, who is excited to rejoin SYSCOM and committed to overcoming the everchanging challenges of equipping our Marines with the best gear possible.
