Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 249th Birthday, U.S. Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Video by Taylor Wead 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    LTG Milford H. Beagle, Jr., commander of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, sends a birthday message to the U.S. Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 12:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 927591
    VIRIN: 240522-O-OD829-3102
    Filename: DOD_110384163
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 249th Birthday, U.S. Army, by Taylor Wead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Army

    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    ABD249
    ABD249 Shout-out
    Army B-day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT