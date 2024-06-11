Eat a M.R.E with U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarlan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa McFarland, Echo Battery, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Commander, and Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC Public Affairs NCOIC, eats an M.R.E while answering questions June 9 during a convoy live fire exercise in Grafenwöhr, Germany. This series will involve soldiers of every rank as we share meals, reflections and experiences with members of team 10 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)