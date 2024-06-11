Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Medicine recognizes the magic Fisher Houses bring to force readiness

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Bobbie Camp 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    A video featuring a quote of Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, who delivered remarks on the Fisher House mission and how advances in military medicine have benefitted service members and veterans during an event at the Bethesda Fisher House on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda, June 13. The Fisher Houses provide active-duty service members, veterans, and their families temporary lodging during medical treatment. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Medicine helps bring magic, joy to Bethesda Fisher House with surprise guest

    TAGS

    Fisher House
    Family Readiness
    Disney
    Navy Medicine
    Force Readiness
    deputy surgeon

