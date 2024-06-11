A video featuring a quote of Deputy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, who delivered remarks on the Fisher House mission and how advances in military medicine have benefitted service members and veterans during an event at the Bethesda Fisher House on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bethesda, June 13. The Fisher Houses provide active-duty service members, veterans, and their families temporary lodging during medical treatment. (U.S. Navy video by Bobbie A. Camp)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 11:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|927572
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-MS174-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110383643
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Medicine recognizes the magic Fisher Houses bring to force readiness, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Medicine helps bring magic, joy to Bethesda Fisher House with surprise guest
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT