    June 13, 2024 AMCOM Town Hall

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Jeremy Coburn 

    U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

    MG Tom O'Connor, CSM Bradford Smith, and DCG Don Nitti address the AMCOM workforce. Guest speakers include the Redstone Arsenal Deputy Garrison Commander Mr. Martin J. Traylor, Ms. Jewell E. Loving from the SHARP Program, and Ms. Lisa S. Hirschler from ADAC (AMCOM Data Analytics Center).

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 10:48
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:55:21
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    Town Hall
    AMCOM
    US Aviation and Missile Command

