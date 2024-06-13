MG Tom O'Connor, CSM Bradford Smith, and DCG Don Nitti address the AMCOM workforce. Guest speakers include the Redstone Arsenal Deputy Garrison Commander Mr. Martin J. Traylor, Ms. Jewell E. Loving from the SHARP Program, and Ms. Lisa S. Hirschler from ADAC (AMCOM Data Analytics Center).
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 10:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|927559
|VIRIN:
|240613-O-CT301-6967
|Filename:
|DOD_110383467
|Length:
|00:55:21
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, June 13, 2024 AMCOM Town Hall, by Jeremy Coburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
