    Biden Signs Security Agreement, Holds Press Conference at G7 Summit

    FASANO, ITALY

    06.14.2024

    President Joe Biden signs a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine and holds a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G7 Summit in Fasano, Italy.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 10:05
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:28:58
    Location: FASANO, IT

