100th ARW 80th Anniversary of D-Day Flyover B-Roll

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels and flies with two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, over Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2024. D-Day was an unprecedented act of cooperation between international armed forces and consisted of over two millions troops primarily consisting of American, British and Canadian troops but also included members from nine other countries’ ground, naval or air support.