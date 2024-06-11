Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW 80th Anniversary of D-Day Flyover B-Roll

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels and flies with two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, England, over Omaha Beach, France, June 6, 2024. D-Day was an unprecedented act of cooperation between international armed forces and consisted of over two millions troops primarily consisting of American, British and Canadian troops but also included members from nine other countries’ ground, naval or air support.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927545
    VIRIN: 240606-F-XA271-2001
    Filename: DOD_110383260
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: GB

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW 80th Anniversary of D-Day Flyover B-Roll, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DDay
    100th Bomb Group
    Bloody Hundredth
    100ARW
    Masters of the Air
    DDay80

