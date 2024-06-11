Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PEO IEW&S Father's Day Video

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Video by Ron Lee 

    Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Program Executive Officer Brig. Gen Ed Barker and other embers of the PEO IEW&S team take time to share their thoughts on Father's Day in advance of the annual observance.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927538
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-IF359-1001
    Filename: DOD_110383101
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Holidays
    Army
    Father's Day

