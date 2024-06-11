Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    From June 10-14, 2024, Eighth Army units across South Korea celebrated a 74-year partnership like no other in the world. Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army soldiers, better known as KATUSAs, have been serving side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers since 1950. They are soldiers with the Republic of the Korea Army who are augmented to Eighth Army units to serve their service obligation. The week featured sporting events and cultural exhibitions at Camp Casey, Camp Humphreys and U.S. Army Garrison Daegu. As always, we thank our KATUSA soldiers for their selfless service and dedication and they help keep Eighth Army ready to FIGHT TONIGHT! (U.S. Army video by Cpl Joseph Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 03:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA Friendship Week 2024, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    korea
    Eighth Army
    KATUSA
    katusafriendshipweek

