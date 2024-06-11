KATUSA Friendship Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From June 10-14, 2024, Eighth Army units across South Korea celebrated a 74-year partnership like no other in the world. Korean Augmentation To The U.S. Army soldiers, better known as KATUSAs, have been serving side-by-side with Eighth Army Soldiers since 1950. They are soldiers with the Republic of the Korea Army who are augmented to Eighth Army units to serve their service obligation. The week featured sporting events and cultural exhibitions at Camp Casey, Camp Humphreys and U.S. Army Garrison Daegu. As always, we thank our KATUSA soldiers for their selfless service and dedication and they help keep Eighth Army ready to FIGHT TONIGHT! (U.S. Army video by Cpl Joseph Alvarado)