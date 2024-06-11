B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Action Team Palau maintaining the U.S. WWII monument, at Peleliu, Palau, June 7, 2024. The team boated from Koror to Peleliu to maintain the monument dedicated to the Army's 81st Infantry Regiment, which relieved the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Oct. 15, 1944. The civil action team has six major roles: community construction program, medical relationship program, community relation program, camp maintenance program, monument maintenance program and apprenticeship program. (U.S. Army video captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)
This work, Civil Action Team Palau Maintains U.S. WWII Monument, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
