Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Action Team Palau Maintains U.S. WWII Monument

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PELELIU, PALAU

    06.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Action Team Palau maintaining the U.S. WWII monument, at Peleliu, Palau, June 7, 2024. The team boated from Koror to Peleliu to maintain the monument dedicated to the Army's 81st Infantry Regiment, which relieved the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Oct. 15, 1944. The civil action team has six major roles: community construction program, medical relationship program, community relation program, camp maintenance program, monument maintenance program and apprenticeship program. (U.S. Army video captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927531
    VIRIN: 240607-A-PR546-1820
    Filename: DOD_110382673
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PELELIU, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Action Team Palau Maintains U.S. WWII Monument, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Engineer

    Pacific Ocean

    North Pacific Ocean

    TAGS

    CAT
    Monument
    WWII
    Civil action team
    mowing
    Whacking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT