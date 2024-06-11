Civil Action Team Palau Maintains U.S. WWII Monument

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Civil Action Team Palau maintaining the U.S. WWII monument, at Peleliu, Palau, June 7, 2024. The team boated from Koror to Peleliu to maintain the monument dedicated to the Army's 81st Infantry Regiment, which relieved the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Oct. 15, 1944. The civil action team has six major roles: community construction program, medical relationship program, community relation program, camp maintenance program, monument maintenance program and apprenticeship program. (U.S. Army video captured by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)