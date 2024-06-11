Reel produced for Eighth Army Facebook and Instagram. On this final morning of #KATUSAFriendshipWeek June 14, 2024, we celebrated 249 years of the U.S. Army with a command run and cake cutting led by Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Happy 249th birthday!
|06.14.2024
|06.14.2024 01:46
|Package
|927530
|240614-A-CG814-1009
|DOD_110382662
|00:00:29
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Birthday Run in South Korea, by SGT Eric Kestner, identified by DVIDS
