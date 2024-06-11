Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Birthday Run in South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.14.2024

    Video by Sgt. Eric Kestner 

    8th Army

    Reel produced for Eighth Army Facebook and Instagram. On this final morning of #KATUSAFriendshipWeek June 14, 2024, we celebrated 249 years of the U.S. Army with a command run and cake cutting led by Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea. Happy 249th birthday!

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 01:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 927530
    VIRIN: 240614-A-CG814-1009
    Filename: DOD_110382662
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    korea
    Eighth Army
    Army Birthday
    KATUSA

