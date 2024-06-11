Where I Serve: Levi Boudewyn Philippines

U.S. Army Pfc. Levi Boudewyn, a plumber with the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment command, shares what it's like to be an Army engineer supporting Salaknib 2024 in Itbayat, Philippines, June 11, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)
