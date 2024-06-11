Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where I Serve: Levi Boudewyn Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.11.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin Davis 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Pfc. Levi Boudewyn, a plumber with the 523rd Engineer Support Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment command, shares what it's like to be an Army engineer supporting Salaknib 2024 in Itbayat, Philippines, June 11, 2024. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 04:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 927528
    VIRIN: 240611-A-JL197-1086
    Filename: DOD_110382639
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where I Serve: Levi Boudewyn Philippines, by SPC Devin Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BeAllYouCanBe
    SK24
    MakingADiferrenec

