A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard (MAINEiacs), flies over Mt. Denali after refueling aircraft during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, Alaska, June 12, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)
|06.12.2024
|06.14.2024 01:44
|B-Roll
|927526
|240612-F-IZ285-5003
|DOD_110382617
|00:01:05
|ALASKA, US
|0
|0
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew flies over Mt. Denali during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
