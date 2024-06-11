USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct fueling operations at Yokose Fuel Terminal

SASEBO, Japan (June 13, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) takes on fuel from the Yokose Fuel Terminal in Sasebo, Japan, June 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|927520
|VIRIN:
|240613-N-TW227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110382533
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
