    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors conduct fueling operations at Yokose Fuel Terminal

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.11.2024

    Video by Seaman Kenneth Melseth 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (June 13, 2024) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) takes on fuel from the Yokose Fuel Terminal in Sasebo, Japan, June 13. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kenneth Melseth)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 23:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 927520
    VIRIN: 240613-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_110382533
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Japan
    Fueling
    Yokose Fueling Terminal

