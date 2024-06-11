KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew takes off during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard (MAINEiacs), takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2, June 12, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)