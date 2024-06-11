Vessels transit newly-reopened Baltimore Federal Channel for Maryland Fleet Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this series of time-lapse videos, the USS Fort Lauderdale, USS Gonzales and Cape Wrath enter the Port of Baltimore via the newly-reopened Fort McHenry Federal Channel Thursday, June 12, 2024, in time for Maryland Fleet Week. Just days earlier, Unified Command reached the milestone of clearing all wreckage from the 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep Federal Channel, following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.