USS Boxer Sailor is Happy to Be Part of Navy Family

SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Llina A. Marin Gallego, from National City, California, is stationed aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). She is proud of gaining her United States citizenship while in boot camp and is happy to be part of a Navy family that pushes her out of her comfort zone with new experiences every day. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)