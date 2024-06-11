Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Sailor is Happy to Be Part of Navy Family

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Video by Ensign Nolan Valerio 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Llina A. Marin Gallego, from National City, California, is stationed aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). She is proud of gaining her United States citizenship while in boot camp and is happy to be part of a Navy family that pushes her out of her comfort zone with new experiences every day. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 20:03
    Category: Interviews
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: NATIONAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, US

    Naturalization
    Boatswain' Mate
    USS Boxer
    National City
    Navy Recruiter
    NTAG Southwest

