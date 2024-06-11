USS Boxer Sailor is Happy to Be Part of Navy Family

SAN DIEGO (June 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Llina A. Marin Gallego, from National City, California, is stationed aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4). She is proud of gaining her United States citizenship while in boot camp and is happy to be part of a Navy family that pushes her out of her comfort zone with new experiences every day. (U.S. Navy video by Ensign Nolan Valerio)
06.12.2024
|06.12.2024
06.13.2024 20:03
|06.13.2024 20:03
Interviews
|Interviews
927497
|927497
|VIRIN:
|240612-N-II650-1001
DOD_110382236
|DOD_110382236
00:01:08
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|NATIONAL CITY, CALIFORNIA, US
1
|1
1
|1
