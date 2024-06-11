Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science camps at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The 2024 iteration of the Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) camps at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) ended on June 13, 2024.

    Across the previous two weeks, 80 sixth through eighth grade students from around Yuma County learned from engineers, scientist and Soldiers about the fascinating world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

    Students worked on a variety of hands-on labs including, water balloon ballistics, vehicle acceptance testing with remote controlled cars, bacteria 101 where they swabbed surfaces to analyze the bacteria. They also coded robots, saw military platforms up-close and rode in a HMMWV.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US

    STEM
    Yuma Proving Ground
    GEMS
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

