2024 Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science camps at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

The 2024 iteration of the Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science (GEMS) camps at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) ended on June 13, 2024.
Across the previous two weeks, 80 sixth through eighth grade students from around Yuma County learned from engineers, scientist and Soldiers about the fascinating world of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
Students worked on a variety of hands-on labs including, water balloon ballistics, vehicle acceptance testing with remote controlled cars, bacteria 101 where they swabbed surfaces to analyze the bacteria. They also coded robots, saw military platforms up-close and rode in a HMMWV.
